Jimmy Kimmel’s health care story resonates, draws Obama praise

Jimmy Kimmel used his opening monologue Monday night to give an emotional account of how his newborn son was diagnosed with a rare heart condition and almost died.



During the 13-minute speech, Kimmel also gave an impassioned defense of Obamacare and criticized President Donald Trump’s failed attempts to cut health spending.



The 49-year-old, who also hosted this year’s Oscars, broke down in tears several times as he opened up about the ordeal. Before revealing the details, he assured the audience “it has a happy ending.”