Ivanka Trump gains unprecedented new powers in the White House

Ivanka Trump, who moved to Washington saying she would play no formal role in her father’s administration, is now officially setting up shop in the White House.



The powerful first daughter has secured her own office on the West Wing’s second floor – a space next to senior adviser Dina Powell, who was recently promoted to a position on the National Security Council. She is also in the process of obtaining a security clearance and is set to receive government-issued communications devices this week.