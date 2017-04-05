Is it ‘nuts’ to vote on Gorsuch during the Russia scandal?

“I think it is crazy that we are considering confirming a lifetime Trump nominee to the Supreme Court at a moment when the president’s campaign is under the cloud of an active, ongoing FBI counterintelligence investigation,” Warren said from the Senate floor.



She added that the FBI’s probe into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election “could result in indictments and appeals that will go all the way to the Supreme Court, so that Trump’s nominee could be the deciding vote on whether Trump or his supporters broke the law.” … Warren said on Tuesday that the decision to continue with Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation was “nuts.”