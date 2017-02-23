Interest in Trump’s Russia scandal isn’t limited to the Beltway

There’s another topic besides Obamacare animating town halls across the country this week: Donald Trump’s relationship with Russia.



Constituents and liberal activists are demanding to know what GOP lawmakers are doing to help or hinder investigations into the president’s ties to Moscow and Russian interference in the 2016 election. The scrutiny suggests the firestorm over alleged ties between Russian officials and members of Trump’s campaign and administration has spread well beyond the Beltway.



“I am very concerned about the Trump administration and his ties to Russia,” a woman told GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley in Garner, Iowa, on Tuesday – winning huge applause from the overflow crowd when she said that Attorney General Jeff Sessions should recuse himself from any investigation.