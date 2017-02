How Senator Strange made it from Alabama to Capitol Hill

And with that in mind, Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley (R) wasted little time in announcing Sessions’ successor,



Perhaps the most interesting part, however, is considering the possible motivation behind the governor’s decision. The Alabama Media Group With the Senate voting late yesterday to confirm Jeff Sessions as the next U.S. Attorney General, the Alabama Republican leaves a rare vacancy in his 100-member chamber. In a narrowly divided Senate, even one seat can make a difference.And with that in mind, Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley (R) wasted little time in announcing Sessions’ successor, appointing state Attorney General Luther Strange (R) to fill the vacancy for the remainder of Sessions’ term. Strange, who had already announced plans to run the Senate seat in 2018, will now run as incumbent.Perhaps the most interesting part, however, is considering the possible motivation behind the governor’s decision. The Alabama Media Group reported this morning:

The appointment comes four months after Strange asked the Alabama House Judiciary Committee to suspend an investigation into impeachment articles against Bentley because his office was conducting a related investigation.



“I respectfully request that the Committee cease active interviews and investigation until I am able to report to you that the necessary related work of my office has been completed,” Strange wrote in a Nov. 3 letter to Judiciary Committee Chairman Mike Jones, who agreed to suspend the proceedings.