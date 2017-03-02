House Republicans moving forward with ‘secret’ health care plan

House Republican leaders have a new version of their major Obamacare repeal and replacement bill. They just don’t want you to see it.



The document is being treated a bit like a top-secret surveillance intercept. It is expected to be available to members and staffers on the House and Energy Commerce panel starting Thursday, but only in a dedicated reading room, one Republican lawmaker and a committee aide said. Nobody will be given copies to take with them…. With this latest draft, leaders are taking additional steps to make sure it doesn’t leak prematurely, before some members have signed onto it.