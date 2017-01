House Republican still has his eyes on Hillary Clinton, emails

This continues to be a bad idea. Clinton, a private citizen who hasn’t held public office in nearly five years, didn’t actually commit any crimes and the State Department has already changed its practices. Clumsy I.T. practices from several years ago may have inexplicably become one of the nation’s most important issues in the presidential campaign, and the political world’s preoccupation with this may have helped put an unqualified television personality in the Oval Office, but it’s difficult to make a substantive case to keep the issue alive in 2017.Besides, shouldn’t the House Oversight Committee be preparing to conduct oversight of the administration that’s actually in office?BuzzFeed’s report added that Chaffetz said he’ll support accountability for the Trump administration. “My job in this role is not to protect or be a cheerleader for the president. It’s just not,” the congressman told reporters. “I’m not here to defend him at every turn.”If that’s true, it’s encouraging, but there’s reason for skepticism. Congressional Democrats have already pleaded with the Oversight Committee chairman to look into Trump’s various conflict-of-interest controversies, and to date, Chaffetz has ignored them Indeed, the Utah Republican yesterday adopted the transition team’s talking points that Trump, as president, can’t really have conflict-of-interest problems because he’ll be the president.“My concern is to make sure there’s compliance with the law. I will tell you that the president is exempt from a lot of them,” Chaffetz said.This, of course, will free up time for the GOP to go after Hillary Clinton. Old habits die hard.