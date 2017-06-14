House Majority Whip Steve Scalise shot at a Virginia park

Details are still coming together, but NBC News has confirmed that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) was shot at congressional Republican baseball practice in Northern Virginia this morning.

He was in stable condition, said two different senior-level GOP aides. One source said the Republican lawmaker was wounded in the hip area. Two sources said at least one Capitol Police officer was also shot.

The Alexandria Police Department noted via Twitter that the gunman is in custody. It’s not yet clear if there were any fatalities or what motives the shooter may have had.

For those unfamiliar with the area, the shooting occurred in a D.C. suburb, about four miles south of the Pentagon.

Update: Local police told reporters this morning that five people were medically transported from the scene. We don’t yet know who those five people are.