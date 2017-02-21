As his Trump rebukes intensify, what is John Kasich up to?

Top political advisers to John Kasich have formed a nonprofit organization that will promote themes the Ohio governor pushed during his unsuccessful run for last year’s Republican presidential nomination.



Two Paths America is “inspired by the imagery and rhetoric of … Kasich’s description of the public policy choices facing us and the need to take the higher path,” according to a news release [issued two weeks ago]. “Two Paths America will take the same approach in supporting the best and highest policy ideas.” […]”Two Paths” also is the title of a book Kasich plans to release in April. The book will reflect on his campaign and explore issues important to the governor.