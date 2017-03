On health care, Republicans find themselves lost without a map

And then the Congressional Budget Office releases a devastating report that says your party’s health care plan would push tens of millions of Americans into the ranks of the uninsured.



Given these circumstances, how inclined would you be to follow House Speaker Paul Ryan’s lead and vote for the American Health Care Act (“Trumpcare”)?



Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), a critic of the House GOP legislation, had an interesting conversation with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos over the weekend. Imagine being a House Republican right now. You hate the Affordable Care Act – at least, that’s what you’ve at least told your constituents – and you’re inclined to stick with your party leadership, but you’ve also seen a striking rise in progressive activism in your district. You’re probably a little concerned about next year’s campaign cycle than you might otherwise would be.And then the Congressional Budget Office releases a devastating report that says your party’s health care plan would push tens of millions of Americans into the ranks of the uninsured.Given these circumstances, how inclined would you be to follow House Speaker Paul Ryan’s lead and vote for the American Health Care Act (“Trumpcare”)?Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), a critic of the House GOP legislation, had an interesting conversation with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos over the weekend. This exchange , in particular, stood out for me:

STEPHANOPOULOS: So you’re saying House Republicans if they vote for this bill are going to pay the price without getting any benefit?



COTTON: I’m afraid that if they vote for this bill, they’re going to put the House majority at risk next year…. And I don’t want to see the House majority put at risk on a bill that is not going to pass the Senate.