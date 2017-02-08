On health care, Republicans are lost without a map

Senate Republicans have not yet begun to work in earnest on a replacement plan for the Affordable Care Act, Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) said on Tuesday. It was a rare public admission of what has become obvious from the outside, as Republicans find both the politics and the substance of Obamacare repeal more difficult in practice than in rhetoric.



“To be honest, there’s not any real discussion taking place right now,” Corker told reporters in the Capitol.