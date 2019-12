It’s likely to be pretty quiet here at MaddowBlog today and tomorrow, so readers should expect a light-to-nonexistent posting schedule. That said, we have a special episode of The Rachel Maddow Show on tap for this evening, and I’ll be around if there’s breaking news of historic significance.

We’ll return to a normal publishing schedule on Thursday morning. Whether you’re celebrating the holidays or just enjoying some time off, have a great one.