Gorsuch nomination creates important test for Senate Democrats

That’s an interesting principle, actually. Under normal circumstances, it’s fairly compelling to think powerful policymakers should act in a mature and responsible fashion, steering clear of pettiness and needlessly cheap efforts to score partisan points. Many understandably grow weary of “tit-for-tat” schemes.But I have a few straightforward follow-up questions for the Democratic senator: two wrongs may not make a right, but what does? Given the circumstances, what’s just in this situation? How will rewarding Republican maximalist tactics move us any closer to what’s “right”?As we discussed when Gorsuch was first nominated, part of this fight has to do with the jurist’s record and ideology, but just as important – perhaps more so – is the broader context.Over a year ago, President Obama chose a compromise nominee, Merrick Garland, to fill the Supreme Court’s vacancy. The Senate Republican majority responded by launching a blockade without modern precedent: Garland, GOP senators declared, would not be considered in any way. No hearing, no debate, no floor vote, no consideration.As part of a scandalous display of obstructionism, Republicans blocked a qualified, compromise nominee because the president was a Democrat. To execute the gambit, GOP senators made up rules that didn’t exist, they lied about rules that did exist, and when they assumed Americans would never actually elect Donald Trump to the presidency, they said they were prepared to leave the court’s vacancy in place until 2021 – at the earliest.In other words, Republicans stole a Supreme Court seat, and now expect to be rewarded for it. GOP senators aren’t just pretending the events of 2016 didn’t happen, they’re simultaneously insisting that the Senate play the game by the standard rules – now that the people who set fire to the rule book are satisfied with their handiwork.The New York Times’ David Leonhardt’s assessment from several weeks ago is as correct now as it was then: “Democrats should not weigh this nomination the same way that they’ve weighed previous ones. This one is different. The presumption should be that Gorsuch does not deserve confirmation, because the process that led to his nomination was illegitimate.”Michael Bennet seems eager to take the high road. His position is that Republicans were wrong in 2016 when they radically abused the process, so it’s better that Democrats steer clear of their own obstructionism in 2017. And as nice as that may sound, it’s an approach that carries its own dangers. Bennet’s “Two wrongs never make a right” posture, while certainly polite, tells Republicans that there are no consequences for their actions. GOP senators stole a Supreme Court seat, and by playing nice, Dems would reward Republicans with the prize they sought – at no price whatsoever.The precedent this would set creates a new set of incentives for senators going forward: you, too, can abuse the process in outrageous ways, get exactly what you want, and suffer literally no penalties.Something the Washington Post’s E.J. Dionne Jr. wrote in early February – long before Bennet’s introduction of Gorsuch – continues to ring true.