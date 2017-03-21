Gorsuch nomination creates important test for Senate Democrats

…Bennet did not say if he would support Gorsuch for the high court, telling the committee, “I am keeping an open mind on this nomination.” His introduction did highlight what he saw as two clouds hanging over the proceedings, which the committee’s Democrats also acknowledged. The first is the Republicans’ refusal to hold a hearing or a vote on President Barack Obama’s nominee to fill the vacancy, Judge Merrick Garland. Bennet said it was tempting to deny Gorsuch a fair hearing, but, “Two wrongs never make a right.”

At least I understand Republican and conservative hypocrisy on this subject: They are focused on power and who will wield it. I find it harder to understand well-meaning people who were appalled by the hyper-politicization involved in the Garland blockade but now claim that an effort to stop Gorsuch’s confirmation will only make matters worse.



Worse? Really?



If someone slugs you, should you be condemned if you defend yourself by swinging back? If a bully makes someone’s life miserable, will taking him on and calling his bluff only make matters worse?



Perhaps you think the above is hyperbolic, and I accept that my line of thinking won’t appeal to pacifists. But if you are not a pacifist, ask yourself how this procedural extremism will be halted if one side is rewarded for violating all the conventions and rules of fair play and the other side just meekly goes along.