GOP’s Farenthold relies on ‘stuff circulating on the internet’

On “Meet the Press,” NBC News’ Chuck Todd asked the Republican about his wiliness to substantiate odds claims with bogus proof. “I don’t know,”



It’s a sentiment that’s become a little too common among Republicans.



This week, for example, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) was asked about his role in peddling the garbage conspiracy theory about Seth Rich’s murder. “I don’t know anything about it,”



All of which led to Rep. Blake Farenthold’s (R-Tex.) appearance on CNN yesterday. The Washington Post About a year ago, an Ohio man rushed the stage where Donald Trump was speaking, prompting Secret Service agents to intervene to protect the Republican candidate. The then-candidate soon after claimed the man has ties to ISIS, pointing to online evidence that turned out to be a hoax.On “Meet the Press,” NBC News’ Chuck Todd asked the Republican about his wiliness to substantiate odds claims with bogus proof. “I don’t know,” Trump replied . “What do I know about it? All I know is what’s on the internet.”It’s a sentiment that’s become a little too common among Republicans.This week, for example, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) was asked about his role in peddling the garbage conspiracy theory about Seth Rich’s murder. “I don’t know anything about it,” Gingrich said of the story he’s been commenting on. “I know exactly what has been said on the various blog sites.”All of which led to Rep. Blake Farenthold’s (R-Tex.) appearance on CNN yesterday. The Washington Post reported

Farenthold was suggesting that questions about any link between Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russian actors was “deflecting away from some other things that we need to be investigating in.”



“There’s still some question,” he said, “as to whether the intrusion at the server was an insider job or whether or not it was the Russians.”



CNN’s John Berman interrupted. “I’m sorry,” he said. “The insider job – what are you referring to here? I hope it’s not this information that Fox News just refused to be reporting.”



“Again, there’s stuff circulating on the Internet,” Farenthold said.