GOP senator on Russia scandal: ‘We live in a big glass house’

Oddly enough, this approach appears to be spreading. TPM About a year ago, Donald Trump appeared on MSNBC and was asked about accusations that Vladimir Putin has ordered the murder of journalists. “Well,” Trump replied , “I think our country does plenty of killing also.”In July, Trump was asked if he’d urge foreign nations, accused of human rights abuses, to improve their approach to civil rights and civil liberties. “I don’t think we have a right to lecture,” he said , dismissing the United States’ moral authority. Trump added, “When the world looks at how bad the United States is, and then we go and talk about civil liberties, I don’t think we’re a very good messenger,”The public isn’t accustomed to hearing American leaders run down America’s moral standing – “how bad the United States is” – and such talk used to be seen as unpatriotic. Trump did it anyway, and many voters didn’t much care.Oddly enough, this approach appears to be spreading. TPM reported yesterday:

During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on foreign cyberthreats to the United States, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) argued that America had often meddled in other countries’ elections and warned against overreacting to interference in our own.



Referencing research from Carnegie Mellon University that found that the United States had been involved in 81 different foreign elections since World War II, Tillis emphasized that Russia’s interference in the 2016 election was not unique on the world stage.