GOP rep asks constituents the wrong question at town-hall event

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) faced off with constituents at a town hall this week, telling the audience that they don’t pay his salary. “You say you pay for me to do this? That’s bullcrap,” Mullin said at the town hall in Jay, Okla., according to a video of the incident.

House Republicans are on a two-week recess, and while the GOP-controlled Congress hasn’t been able to push through any significant part of President Donald Trump’s agenda, the party has some talking points for its members as they travel their districts.



In a document sent to all House Republicans and obtained by The Huffington Post, the House GOP conference offers some tips on how to frame the past few less-than-spectacular months.