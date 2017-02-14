GOP claims Russia scandal has ‘taken care of itself’

So far, Nunes is shunning the idea of investigating the Flynn situation, citing something he mentioned Monday – conversations between Flynn and the president, which Nunes asserted are protected by executive privilege.

The House Intelligence Committee is now looking into alleged ties between Russia and the Trump campaign, the panel’s leaders said Wednesday, making it the second congressional investigation into the sensitive issue.



Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) said in a joint statement with his Democratic counterpart, Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the committee is conducting a broad probe of Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.



Among other topics, the investigation is looking into “any intelligence regarding links between Russia and individuals associated with political campaigns,” the two congressmen said.