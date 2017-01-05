Giving Trump more information won’t solve the problem

House Speaker Paul Ryan expressed confidence Wednesday that President-elect Donald Trump will be “better informed” on Russian hacking after he’s briefed by the intelligence community.



“I think he has not received his Russia briefing yet. I believe that’s scheduled for Friday,” the Wisconsin Republican told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on Wednesday morning. “So hopefully, he’ll get up to speed on what, you know, has been happening and what Russia has or has not done. And he’ll be better informed on that.”