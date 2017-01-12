Giuliani will give Trump a hand with ‘the cyber’

President-elect Donald Trump said Thursday that former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani would play what appears to be an unofficial role advising him on cybersecurity and private-sector developments in this area. Mr. Giuliani has been a longtime adviser to Mr. Trump and was under consideration to be secretary of state. In an announcement Thursday morning, Mr. Trump did not give Mr. Giuliani an official title for this new role, saying only that he will be “sharing his expertise and insight as a trusted friend.”

[A]s mayor, Giuliani was in a unique position to learn from the 1993 bombing and prepare his city for the next terrorist attack. He failed on both counts, with the most obvious evidence of his failure coming in the decision about where to place the city’s emergency command center: He ultimately chose the World Trade Center, which had been bombed only a few years earlier. […]



[In 2008], the New York Times revealed a memo prepared by the New York Police Department that revealed the NYPD’s strenuous objections to the choice. They had good reason to be concerned: On 9/11, the command center was useless, and – despite what Giuliani says now – it took hours for him to find a spot that could serve as a backup.