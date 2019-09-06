Friday’s Mini-Report, 9.6.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Landfall: “Hurricane Dorian, packing powerful winds and dangerous storm surges, made its first landfall in the United States over North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Friday morning.”

* I have all kinds of concerns about this: “The Justice Department has launched an antitrust investigation into four auto makers that forged an independent agreement with California on vehicle-emissions standards.”

* The NRA mess continues: “A past president of the National Rifle Association has taken out loans totaling more than $250,000, at an interest rate as low as 2 percent, from the NRA’s Florida affiliate, a nonprofit that she has led for decades and that employs only her, according to the organization’s tax filings.”

* A dreadful idea: “The White House is considering a plan that would effectively bar refugees from most parts of the world from resettling in the United States by cutting back the decades-old program that admits tens of thousands of people each year who are fleeing war, persecution and famine, according to current and former administration officials.”

* A step in the right direction: “Google on Friday announced a new health care and medicines policy that bans advertising for ‘unproven or experimental medical techniques.’ … A blog post from Google policy adviser Adrienne Biddings said the company will prohibit ads selling treatments ‘that have no established biomedical or scientific basis.’”

* A story worth watching: “The Trump administration on Friday asked for more time to decide whether to shield documents concerning allegations of official Saudi involvement in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, a sign that top Justice Department officials are struggling how to handle demands from victims’ families to release the information.”

* I can’t think of a defense for this: “Just as the Trump administration has sought to limit both legal and illegal immigration generally, it has tried to make it harder to gain U.S. citizenship by serving in the military. That’s a sharp break from the past.”

* In related note, Aldaoud wasn’t allowed to live here, but he was allowed to be buried here: “As Jimmy Aldaoud, a Detroit refugee found dead in Iraq after his deportation, was laid to rest Friday back in Michigan, family members gathered and dressed in black had no words to describe their grief.”

* I was very sorry to hear about ThinkProgress’ demise: “ThinkProgress, the influential news site that rose to prominence in the shadow of the Bush administration and helped define progressivism during the Obama years, is shutting down.”

* For some reason, when I saw the headline on this story, something told me it had to be out of Florida. And sure enough: “An aircraft maintenance worker at Miami’s airport allegedly tampered with a critical piece of a passenger plane’s hardware in July to get overtime pay amid a stalled union contract dispute, according to court documents.”

Have a good weekend.