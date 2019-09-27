Friday’s Mini-Report, 9.27.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* State Department: “Three top Democratic chairmen on Friday subpoenaed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to turn over documents related to the growing Ukraine scandal involving President Donald Trump urging the country to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.”

* Seriously? “Rudolph W. Giuliani, whose actions as President Trump’s personal lawyer have helped set in motion an impeachment inquiry, is set to appear as a paid speaker at a Kremlin-backed conference in Armenia on Tuesday — an event expected to include the participation of Russian President Vladi­mir Putin and other top Russian officials.”

* Not what the administration wanted to hear: “A federal judge in Los Angeles has blocked the Trump administration from activating new regulations that would have dramatically expanded its ability to detain migrant children with their parents for indefinite periods of time, dealing a blow to the president’s efforts to tamp down unauthorized border crossings.”

* Many will suffer as a result of this decision: “President Donald Trump’s administration has once again set the lowest cap on refugee admissions in the program’s almost 40 year history, allowing fewer than 20,000 resettlements.”

* They’re right: “More than 300 former national security and foreign policy officials signed a letter released Friday labeling President Donald Trump’s growing Ukraine scandal a ‘profound national security concern’ and praising congressional Democrats for formally launching an impeachment inquiry.”

* NRA: “The results of a congressional probe into the National Rifle Association’s ties to Russia paints a picture of NRA officials providing Russian officials access to American elected officials in exchange for lucrative business opportunities.”

* Keep an eye on this one: “Deutsche Bank revealed a bit more about the tax returns it has that are related to President Donald Trump on Friday. In a new court filing, the embattled bank said it has the tax returns of two individuals that could be turned over to the House of Representatives under a subpoena focused on Trump, if a court orders it.”

* 11 Republicans broke ranks on this vote: “The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday backed for a second time legislation that would terminate President Donald Trump’s February declaration of a national emergency on the southern border with Mexico, sending the measure to the White House for Trump’s expected veto.”

* A judicial nominee in trouble: “A second Republican senator said Thursday he will oppose President Trump’s pick for an influential appeals court, raising new questions about the judge’s ability to be confirmed. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) confirmed to reporters that he will oppose Judge Halil Suleyman Ozerden’s nomination to the Louisiana-based Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals.”

See you tomorrow.