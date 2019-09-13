Friday’s Mini-Report, 9.13.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Not at all what the Bahamas needs: “A tropical storm warning was issued Thursday for the Bahamas, less than two weeks after Hurricane Dorian devastated the commonwealth’s northwest region as a Category 5 hurricane.”

* A story we’ve been following closely: “An internal memo prepared by a top Trump immigration official recommends that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services be stripped of its authority to delay deportations for undocumented immigrants receiving treatment for serious medical conditions.”

* Asylum policy: “Following the Supreme Court’s decision to allow the Trump administration to go forward with its toughest asylum policy to date, officials from the Department of Justice and Homeland Security on Friday detailed how they would begin enforcement, including by turning back children who arrive at the southern border without their parents.”

* Well, well: “Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee are negotiating for Jeff Sessions’s testimony in their impeachment investigation of President Trump, an appearance they hope could bolster their inquiry given the former attorney general’s rocky relationship with Trump.”

* I hope to circle back to this next week: “A federal appeals court Friday breathed new life into a lawsuit claiming that President Donald Trump’s profiting from restaurants and hotels patronized by government officials violates the Constitution.”

* Hmm: “A Taliban official says the insurgent group’s negotiating team has arrived in the Russian capital just days after U.S. President Donald Trump declared a deal that had been nearly a year in the making was dead.”

* McCabe: “Lawyers for ex-FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe wrote to federal prosecutors late Thursday, urging them not to keep pursuing charges amid what they say are rumors circulating in Washington that he would not be indicted.”

Enjoy the weekend.