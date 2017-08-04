Friday’s Mini-Report, 8.4.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Sessions tries to make Trump happy: “Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats … appeared at the Justice Department to discuss a stepped-up enforcement effort against what Sessions called a ‘staggering number of leaks’ that undermine ‘the ability of our government to protect this country.’”

* Shkreli: “Martin Shkreli, the former pharmaceutical executive whose haughty justification for raising drug prices led him to become known as ‘pharma bro,’ was found guilty of securities fraud and conspiracy to commit securities fraud at a federal court in Brooklyn on Friday.”

* Something to watch out for: “President Trump is planning to host foreign leaders at his New Jersey golf club when he attends the annual U.N. General Assembly session next month, breaking decades of precedent for U.S. presidents, said people familiar with preparations for the gathering.”

* In case you missed this on last night’s show: “Michael Flynn, who served briefly as President Trump’s national security adviser, filed an amended federal financial disclosure report late Thursday providing new details about his contracts with the Trump presidential transition, a company connected to an Iranian American businessman, and the parent company of a data science firm that worked for the Trump campaign.”

* A brewing controversy in Israel: “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is suspected of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in two cases, Israel Police confirmed on Thursday when it requested a gag order on the ongoing talks to recruit a state witness. The gag order was granted and is effective until September 17.”

* I can only hope there’s some congressional follow-up on this: “On the chaotic day the Trump administration’s travel ban went into effect, high-level Homeland Security officials directed their staff at airports around the country to stiff-arm members of Congress and treat lawyers with deep suspicion.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.