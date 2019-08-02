Friday’s Mini-Report, 8.2.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* In case you missed this on last night’s show: “State prosecutors in Manhattan subpoenaed President Trump’s family business on Thursday, reviving an investigation into the company’s role in hush-money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign, according to people briefed on the matter.”

* Afghanistan: “The Trump administration is preparing to withdraw thousands of troops from Afghanistan in exchange for concessions from the Taliban, including a cease-fire and a renunciation of al-Qaeda, as part of an initial deal to end the nearly 18-year-old war, U.S. officials say.”

* Another big story from yesterday: “A federal judge in Washington presiding over a case involving President Donald Trump’s state tax returns said today that he will hear a bid to move the case to New York. District Court Judge Carl Nichols said he agreed to a proposal by New York state to allow it to challenge his court’s jurisdiction over the issue.”

* The end of the IMF: “The United States plans to test a new missile in coming weeks that would have been prohibited under a landmark, 32-year-old arms control treaty that the U.S. and Russia ripped up on Friday.”

* Ongoing NRA drama: “Three National Rifle Association board members who have raised concerns about reports of reckless spending and mismanagement by the group’s leadership resigned Thursday, another sign of mounting dissent within the nation’s most powerful gun-rights group.”

* A Trump appointee wants to get rid of these folks: “They’re members of a prestigious academic panel with top-secret clearances who’ve advised the Pentagon on some of America’s most vexing national security issues since the Cold War. Over 60 years, they’ve won 11 Nobel prizes and conducted hundreds of government studies.”

* Really? “A police officer didn’t violate a seven-year-old’s constitutional rights by handcuffing him during an in-school outburst and failing to remove the handcuffs once the child calmed down, a federal appeals court said Aug. 1.”

* Remember him? “Former acting Attorney General and Donald Trump loyalist Matt Whitaker will join a political consulting firm organized by allies of Texas Senator Ted Cruz.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.