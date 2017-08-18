Friday’s Mini-Report, 8.18.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Barcelona: “Thousands of Spaniards set out on a pilgrimage of peace Friday along the same street that was a scene of horror less than 24 hours before.”

* Related news: “Spain was seized Friday with the realization that it had incubated a large-scale terrorist plot, as authorities across Europe mounted a manhunt following the deadliest attacks to strike the country in more than a decade: two vehicle assaults in Barcelona and a Catalan coastal town.”

* Susan Bro: “The mother of the woman who was run down by a car during violent clashes in Charlottesville, Va., said Friday that after seeing President Trump’s comments equating white supremacist protesters with those demonstrating against them, she does not wish to speak with him.”

* Not surprisingly, they sent a great letter: “All seventeen members of the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities resigned en masse Friday, citing President Donald Trump’s comments ascribing blame to ‘both sides’ for violence in Charlottesville.”

* Mar-a-Lago: “The Salvation Army, the American Red Cross and Susan G. Komen on Friday joined a growing exodus of organizations canceling plans to hold fundraising events at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, deepening the financial impact to President Trump’s private business amid furor over his comments on Charlottesville.”

* Related news: “Thursday afternoon, the Cleveland Clinic and American Cancer Society announced they were leaving the president’s Palm Beach estate.”

* Those rumors were wrong: “Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said he has no plans to become Donald Trump’s Energy Secretary, an idea that was floated as a way to let the state’s Republican governor name a successor and advance the president’s stalled agenda in Congress.”

* In case you missed Rachel’s report on this last night: “The two top officers aboard a destroyer during a deadly collision off the coast of Japan in June were relieved of their duties on Friday, the Navy’s Seventh Fleet said. A number of other sailors were punished for their roles in the crash.”

* Interesting announcement from the ACLU: “The American Civil Liberties Union, taking a tougher stance on armed protests, will no longer defend hate groups seeking to march with firearms, the group’s executive director said. Following clashes over the weekend in Charlottesville, Va., the civil-rights group also will screen clients more closely for the potential of violence at their rallies, said Anthony Romero, who has been the ACLU’s executive director since 2001.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.