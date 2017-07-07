Friday’s Mini-Report, 7.7.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Will we ever really know what was said? “President Donald Trump pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin about Russia’s interference in the 2016 election when the two leaders met on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told reporters Friday.”

* A dozen plants were targeted: “Russia is suspected to be behind recent hacker intrusions at American power plants, including at least one nuclear facility, two U.S. officials told NBC News.”

* He should be backing away from his absurd promise, not doubling down on it: “President Trump told reporters on Friday that he ‘absolutely’ still wants Mexico to pay for a border wall in the United States, ahead of a private meeting with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto at the Group of 20 summit.”

* The latest elections-have-consequences moment: “Texas’ new voter identification law fully absolves the state from having discriminated against minority voters in 2011, and courts should not take further action in a battle over the state’s old voter ID law, President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice argued in a legal filing Wednesday.”

* Scary thought: “Buried in a New York Times profile of CNN chief Jeff Zucker was a brief comment from an unnamed official that could make the Trump administration’s already rough political road that much rockier. ‘White House advisers have discussed a potential point of leverage over their adversary’ CNN, the official told the Times’s Michael Grynbaum: ‘a pending merger between CNN’s parent company, Time Warner, and AT&T.’”

* Here’s hoping other sheriffs know better: ” The sheriff of one opioid-ravaged Ohio county is refusing to equip his deputies with Narcan, the drug that has saved the lives of countless overdosing addicts.”

* Carl Reiner has some good advice for Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

* In one of his more inexplicable tweets, Donald Trump claimed this morning that “everyone” at the G-20 gathering in Germany “is talking about John Podesta” and DNC emails. By all appearances, that’s insane – White House aides were “baffled” by the president’s tweets – and led to a detailed response from Podesta himself.

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.