Friday’s Mini-Report, 7.21.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* If you fell for the nonsense about the significance of “unmasking,” I have bad news for you: “Senate Intelligence Committee chairman Richard Burr (R-NC) on Friday accused his counterpart in the House, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), of creating a false narrative about Obama administration national security adviser Susan Rice.”

* Spicer’s successor: “Sarah Huckabee Sanders will replace Sean Spicer as White House press secretary. Anthony Scaramucci, the new White House communications director, announced Sanders’ promotion during Friday’s press briefing – the first on-camera briefing in weeks.”

* The latest on Manafort: “Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating possible money laundering by Paul Manafort, Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, as part of his criminal investigation into what U.S. intelligence agencies say was a Kremlin-backed campaign to meddle in the 2016 presidential election, according to a person familiar with the matter.”

* The obvious thing to do: “The Trump administration has brought a Qaeda suspect to the United States to face trial in federal court, backing off its hard-line position that terrorism suspects should be sent to the naval prison in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, rather than to civilian courtrooms.”

* If our goal is to improve relations with an ally, this is probably unwise: “President Trump has offered the post of United States ambassador to Germany to Richard Grenell, a former diplomatic aide to President George W. Bush and a Republican strategist who once worked for Senator John McCain, two people briefed on the conversation said on Thursday.”

* Interesting statistic: when the Affordable Care Act was written, Democrats helped approve 188 Republican amendments to the legislation. This year, Republicans have approved zero Democratic amendments.

* Stepping back, the fact that we’re even having a conversation about whether or not a president can pardon himself, is a striking development for a term that’s only existed for six months.

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.