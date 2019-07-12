Friday’s Mini-Report, 7.12.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* NDAA: “The House on Friday voted for a measure that would block President Donald Trump from initiating military action against Iran without congressional approval. Lawmakers adopted the amendment from Reps. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., in a 251-170 vote with more than two dozen Republicans in support.”

* The final vote on this was 402 to 12: “The House on Friday overwhelmingly approved a bill ensuring that a victims compensation fund for the Sept. 11 attacks never runs out of money.”

* This story probably won’t get a lot of attention today, but it’s one of the most important stories in the world: “Turkey took its first shipment of an advanced Russian missile defense system Friday, ignoring repeated warnings from Washington and fueling concerns about where the country’s loyalties lie between the West and Moscow.”

* Mueller: “Testimony by former special counsel Robert Mueller may be delayed one week as a longer Capitol Hill appearance is negotiated, sources said Friday.”

* What a weird series of events: “Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has decided to just do it: Change his mind and welcome Nike with open arms.”

* A story to keep an eye on: “An ethics complaint has been filed against Rep. Kenny Marchant, R-Coppell, over what may be nearly 20 impermissible reimbursements made over the years from his campaign account to some of his House staffers for expenditures they made. At issue isn’t what the few thousand dollars in reimbursements bought: food, office supplies and other legitimate campaign-related expenditures.”

* My favorite headline of the week: “A Trump tweet complimenting his own tweets is on display at the White House social media summit.”

* What a nice story: “President Barack Obama granted Danielle Metz clemency in 2016. Out of prison, she made the dean’s list in college. She wished she could thank Obama for his help. In a story published Monday in USA TODAY, Metz expressed her gratitude toward the former president. ‘You don’t know what you did for me,’ she imagined herself telling him. ‘I’m finally coming into my own. I made the honor roll.’ This week, Obama wrote her a letter, wishing Metz all the best.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.