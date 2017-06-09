Friday’s Mini-Report, 6.9.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Anarchy in the U.K.: “Political turmoil gripped Britain on Friday after an election in which no party won enough seats to form a government – forcing Prime Minister Theresa May to cozy up to ultra-conservative lawmakers to retain power. The shock result plunged the country into uncertainty just 10 days before complex and high-stakes talks with Europe over Brexit are due to begin.”

* He keeps contradicting his Secretary of State: “President Donald Trump on Friday accused Qatar of being a ‘funder of terrorism at a very high level,’ issuing a warning that the country must ‘do more’ to combat terror.”

* A high-profile Hatch Act violation: “White House social media director Dan Scavino violated a federal law that prohibits government officials from using their authority to influence elections, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel said in a letter to a government watchdog group.”

* A little “Infrastructure Week” show: “During a press briefing, Trump flipped through thick binders of what he said were unnecessary and burdensome environmental reviews holding up a highway project. He flopped them around the table until microphones picked up an audible ‘thunk’ and then dropped them to the ground.”

* Maybe our nation’s leaders should take the climate crisis seriously: “A rapidly advancing crack in Antarctica’s fourth-largest ice shelf is getting close to a full break, according to scientists. It has accelerated this year in an area already threatened by warming temperatures, and is now only about eight miles from the edge of the ice shelf.”

* Extreme vetting is not this administration’s strong suit: “In announcing the appointment of Joseph Otting to a key treasury job on Monday, the White House Press Office trumpeted his credentials, noting that he was a graduate of the School of Credit and Financial Management at Dartmouth College. But in fact, Dartmouth does not have such a school.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.