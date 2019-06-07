Friday’s Mini-Report, 6.7.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* This was not the first incident of its kind: “A Russian destroyer accelerated toward a U.S. warship in the Philippine Sea and almost collided with it, putting the safety of the crew at risk, the Navy said Friday.”

* Stay tuned: “After a week of threats, President Donald Trump declared Friday that now ‘there is a good chance’ the U.S. will strike a deal with Mexico to avert the tariffs he had scheduled for Monday to force the U.S. ally to stem the flow of Central American migrants into the United States.”

* Remember when Trump was a candidate vowing to fight for the LGBTQ community? That was then; this is now: “The Trump administration is rejecting requests from U.S. embassies to fly the rainbow pride flag on embassy flagpoles during June, LGBTQ Pride Month, three American diplomats told NBC News.”

* Republican officials often talk about punishing abortion doctors, but they occasionally shift their focus to women seeking abortions: “Rep. Ron Wright (R-TX) said Thursday that ‘of course’ women who perform their own abortions should be punished since ‘they committed murder.’”

* Seems a little embarrassing: “Larry Kudlow, the President’s chief economic adviser, once said Donald Trump’s proposed policies on trade would lead to a bad recession, cause ‘incalculable damage’ to the economy and kill consumers and businesses alike.”

* Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates thinks “it’s strategically unwise to antagonize every country in the world simultaneously.” That seems fairly reasonable, though I get the sense the White House disagrees.

* To fully appreciate this one, you’ll have to click the link: “Apropos of nothing, President Donald Trump seemed to miss the memo when it came to signing the D-Day declaration while he was in Portsmouth, England with 15 other world leaders.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.