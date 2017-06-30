Friday’s Mini-Report, 6.30.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* The latest mass shooting: “A disgruntled former Bronx hospital worker armed with a rifle barged into the facility Friday and opened fire, wounding six people, one fatally, before he killed himself. The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Henry Bello, was found dead on the 17th floor of Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center, New York City police officials told NBC News.”

* Good: “The White House faced a growing revolt Friday among states across the country that are refusing to comply with a request from President Donald Trump’s panel investigating alleged voter fraud to hand over substantial amounts of confidential and sensitive voter data.”

* Germany’s parliament “backed the legalization of same-sex marriage on Friday in a historic vote hailed by gay activists and leftist parties but criticized by some in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling conservative bloc and by the Catholic Church.”

* This seems worthwhile: “House Democrats are asking the Justice Department’s inspector general to launch a special investigation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and whether he violated the terms of his recusal from probes related to the 2016 presidential campaign by being involved in the firing of James B. Comey as FBI director.”

* A far more credible nominee than Trump’s first choice: “President Donald Trump has chosen former Republican Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchison of Texas to be the next NATO ambassador, the White House announced on Thursday.”

* And speaking of White House nominees: “Indiana’s top doctor could soon become the nation’s surgeon general. President Donald Trump on Thursday nominated Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Jerome Adams to serve as the next surgeon general.”

* Don’t be too surprised if this deadline changes: “Congress has until mid-October to raise the statutory borrowing limit or the United States will risk defaulting on its debt obligations, the Congressional Budget Office said in a report on Thursday.”

* I don’t really expect this to happen, but it’d be interesting: “A Republican senator leading the call to cancel the August recess is taking his case to President Donald Trump. Sen. David Perdue of Georgia led a letter Friday to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, signed by nine other GOP senators, saying that there is simply too much unfinished business to take the traditional extended break in August.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.