Friday’s Mini-Report, 6.28.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Here’s the roll call for this: “Amid escalating tensions with Tehran, the Senate on Friday rejected an attempt to require President Donald Trump to seek congressional approval for military action in Iran. The Senate chose not to attach an Iran amendment from Democratic Sens. Tom Udall of New Mexico and Tim Kaine of Virginia to a must-pass defense bill. The measure needed 60 votes to pass; supporters produced only 50 votes, with 40 senators voting against the amendment.”

* Oregon: “Republicans in the Oregon Senate said Friday that they will end a more than weeklong walkout over emissions-lowering climate legislation that ground the Legislature to a halt, declaring victory in the political crisis that pitted 11 GOP lawmakers against a Democratic supermajority.”

* Adding to this guy’s many troubles: “Rep. Duncan Hunter denied an accusation from a former Capitol Hill staffer who said he drunkenly asked for her number and put his hand on her behind in 2014.”

* Quite a story: “A 27-year-old woman in Alabama whose fetus died after she was shot in the stomach was charged with manslaughter by a grand jury. But the county district attorney said she may not face prosecution.”

* SCOTUS: “The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday that it will not take up Alabama’s appeal involving the state’s attempt to ban an abortion procedure commonly used in the second trimester of pregnancy.”

* Speaking of SCOTUS, one of yesterday’s rulings was important but overshadowed: “The Supreme Court has ruled that police may, without a warrant, order blood drawn from an unconscious person suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.”

* A story we’ve been following: “The last abortion clinic in Missouri will be able to remain open and operational, at least for a little over a month.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.