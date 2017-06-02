Friday’s Mini-Report, 6.2.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Sergey Gorkov: “The Russian banker who met with President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, a month before the inauguration refused Friday to say what they discussed and whether he’s been contacted by the FBI.”

* In related news: “The Trump administration was gearing up to lift sanctions on Russia when the president took office, but career diplomats ginned up pressure in Congress to block the move, two senior former State Department officials told NBC News Thursday.”

* Also on the Russia front: “Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating possible ties between the Trump election campaign and Russia, is expanding his probe to assume control of a grand jury investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, three sources told Reuters.”

* SCOTUS: “The Trump administration on Thursday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow the president’s blocked ‘travel ban’ order to take effect, following a defeat at an appeals court last week.”

* Timely news: “A massive crack in an Antarctic ice shelf grew by 11 miles in the past six days as one of the world’s biggest icebergs ever is poised to break off.”

* Ethics waivers: “The Office of Government Ethics next week will release copies of about two dozen ethics waivers for officials working at federal agencies showing which members of the administration are working on issues they handled in their private-sector jobs, agency director Walter Shaub said.”

* An easily avoided public-health disaster: “Minnesota’s measles outbreak has exceeded the total number of cases reported in the entire United States last year, with no sign of slowing. Health officials worry that the holy month of Ramadan, which began Friday night and brings Muslims together in prayer and festivities, will accelerate the spread of the highly infectious and potentially deadly disease, which is plaguing the close-knit Somali American community.”

* Um, I think we already tried this once: “Ezra Cohen-Watnick, the council’s senior director for intelligence – the main White House liaison to intelligence agencies – has told other administration officials that he wants to use American spies to help oust the Iranian government, according to multiple defense and intelligence officials.”

