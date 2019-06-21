Friday’s Mini-Report, 6.21.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* ICE: “Immigration authorities are planning a massive roundup Sunday of undocumented families that have received deportation orders, two sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.”

* A 7-2 ruling: “The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday reversed the conviction of a Mississippi death row inmate who said the state prosecutor repeatedly kicked black people off the jury each time he was tried for the same murders.”

* A story we’ve been following: “Missouri’s lone abortion clinic can still operate after a St. Louis judge on Friday kept an injunction in effect allowing it to perform the procedure.”

* Wisconsin: “The Wisconsin Supreme Court upheld lame-duck laws Friday that limit the power of the state’s new Democratic governor, handing Republicans a victory in one of several legal fights over the laws. Two other lawsuits over the lame-duck laws are ongoing. The state Supreme Court is considering one and a federal judge the other.”

* It was pretty weird when Donald Trump told a Time magazine photographer he could “go to prison” for taking a picture of a Kim Jong Un letter the American president held up during an interview.

* This ought to be interesting: “Andrew Weissmann, one of the top prosecutors for Robert S. Mueller III on the Russia investigation, is writing a book that will explore his work on the special counsel’s inquiry, according to a publishing executive with knowledge of the deal.”

* The latest NRA drama involves Christopher Cox: “The palace intrigue at the National Rifle Association deepened on Thursday as the gun group suspended its second-in-command and top lobbyist, accusing him of complicity in the recent failed coup against its chief executive, Wayne LaPierre.”

* Title X: “A federal appeals court this morning said the Trump administration’s family planning rules can take effect nationwide while several lawsuits play out, delivering a major blow to Planned Parenthood and states challenging the overhaul. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted the Trump administration’s request to lift national injunctions ordered by lower federal courts in Oregon and Washington state, as well as a statewide injunction in California.”

* Broidy is back in the news: “Federal prosecutors have stepped up a criminal investigation into possible efforts by longtime Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy to profit from his connections to the Trump administration, according to people familiar with the matter.”

* An issue of great importance to me: “Besieged by nearly five billion unwanted automated calls from telemarketers and scammers last month, Americans are poised to get relief from robocalls under a bipartisan compromise bill introduced in the House on Thursday.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.