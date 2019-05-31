Friday’s Mini-Report, 5.31.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* I have a hunch Rachel will have some Flynn coverage on tonight’s show: “Prosecutors have released a full transcript of a voicemail from a former Trump lawyer that former national security adviser Michael Flynn said was an attempt to influence his cooperation in the Russia probe.”

* The appropriate response: “Several Republicans in Congress and major business groups on Friday slammed President Donald Trump’s threat to impose a 5 percent tariff on all Mexican goods starting next month, warning that the move would hurt both the U.S. economy and the chances of Congress approving a major trade deal with Mexico and Canada.”

* On a related note: “Stock prices slid on Friday, continuing a month-long retreat, with the S&P 500 down more than 6 percent this month and the bond market flashing worrying signs of a global recession.”

* And speaking of Trump’s tariffs: “President Donald Trump’s surprise plan to levy tariffs on all goods imported to the U.S. from Mexico would strike a hammer blow to Texas, threatening the state’s economy and all but guaranteeing financial pain for the state’s businesses and consumers. Mexico is Texas’s top trading partner – by far.”

* Missouri: “A judge on Friday temporarily blocked Missouri from taking action that would have made the state the first in the U.S. since Roe v. Wade to not have a single abortion clinic.”

* Korean peninsula: “A South Korean newspaper reported Friday that North Korea executed a senior envoy involved in nuclear negotiations with the U.S. as well as four other high-level officials. But as ever with North Korea, a country that closely guards its secrets, there are reasons to be cautious about the purported purge.”

* Good idea: “House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff demanded on Friday that the nation’s intelligence community report to Congress any effort by Attorney General William Barr to declassify national security secrets over its objections.”

* Justice Clarence Thomas this week thought it’d be a good idea to link abortion to eugenics. It wasn’t long before historians made clear the far-right jurist doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.