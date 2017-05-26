Friday’s Mini-Report, 5.26.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* Egypt: “Masked gunmen killed 28 people on a bus carrying Coptic Christians, Egyptian authorities said. State TV reported the vehicle was attacked as it traveled on the road to the St. Samuel Monastery in Minya province, which is located about 140 miles south of Cairo.”
* China: “Two Chinese fighter jets intercepted a U.S. surveillance aircraft a couple hundred miles southeast of Hong Kong this week in a maneuver the Navy described as ‘unsafe.’”
* This seems like a wildly irresponsible thing for someone in his position to say: “Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly on Friday said the terror threat is worse than most realize, saying some people would ‘never leave the house’ if they knew the truth.”
* There should be accountability for governmental abuses of power: “Sitting on the tarmac at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on Jan. 15, Milwaukee County Sheriff David A. Clarke Jr. sent a text message to one of his captains after a brief verbal exchange with a passenger. The sheriff explained in the text what should be done when Riverwest resident Dan Black got off the plane.”
* Maybe the Texas Republican can think of something different to joke about: “Gov. Greg Abbott’s visit to a shooting range to sign a bill into law got big attention when he took some target practice and made a crack about journalists. ‘I’m going to carry this around in case I see any reporters,’ Abbott said with a grin as he joked with journalists covering the event, after he was given his target sheet.”
* Best wishes for a speedy recovery: “Rep. Elijah Cummings, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, is in the hospital after undergoing ‘minimally invasive’ heart surgery on Wednesday, his office said Thursday.”
* It’s been fascinating to watch Michael Gerson express growing dismay over the direction of his party: “Those conservatives who believe that the confirmation of Justice Neil M. Gorsuch is sufficient justification for the Trump presidency are ignoring Trump’s psychic and moral destruction of the conservative movement and the Republican Party. Clinton, with a small number of changed votes, would have defeated Republicans. But Trump is doing a kind of harm beyond anything Clinton could have done. He is changing the party’s most basic moral and political orientations. He is shaping conservatism in his image and ensuring an eventual defeat more complete, and an eventual exile more prolonged, than Democrats could have dreamed.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
