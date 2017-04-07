Friday’s Mini-Report, 4.7.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* Stockholm: “Police launched a manhunt in Sweden’s capital Friday for a suspect who rammed a truck into a department store in a likely act of terrorism – killing four people and injuring 15 others, officials said.”
* Syria: “Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday described the choice to strike Syria as deliberative and decisive. Militarily, the strikes seem to be a singular action attached to no publicly announced policy objectives. The future, Tillerson told reporters Friday, will be guided by how Syria reacts to the strike.”
* Remember this report from 2013? It seems newly relevant: “More than 100 House lawmakers – at least 98 Republicans and 18 Democrats – have signed on to a letter formally requesting that President Obama seek congressional approval for any military response to the use of chemical weapons in Syria.”
* I wonder if Moscow has any buyer’s remorse about the U.S. election: “Russia on Friday condemned a U.S. missile strike against Syrian government forces as an attack on its ally and said it was suspending an agreement to minimize the risk of in-flight incidents between U.S. and Russian aircraft operating over Syria.”
* North Korea: “The National Security Council has presented President Trump with options to respond to North Korea’s nuclear program – including putting American nukes in South Korea or killing dictator Kim Jong-un, multiple top-ranking intelligence and military officials told NBC News.”
* I could’ve sworn we were told he doesn’t settle: “President Trump’s company and D.C. chef José Andrés have settled a nearly two-year-old legal dispute stemming from the chef’s decision to shelve plans to open a restaurant in Trump’s D.C. hotel following Trump’s controversial immigration rhetoric.”
* Quite a story: “The special counsel for the Alabama House Judiciary Committee has released his report on the impeachment investigation of Gov. Robert Bentley.”
* Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-Fla.) “said Friday that embattled presidential adviser Steve Bannon should be completely ousted from the White House because he has un-American views.” Ros-Lehtinen, a relative moderate in today’s GOP, specifically told a Miami radio station, in reference to Bannon, “I think his days are numbered in that administration. And I think profound changes will be coming.”
* We probably haven’t heard the last of this one: “A bribery complaint against President Donald Trump and Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi lacks enough evidence to move forward, a state prosecutor told the governor Thursday.”
* Proper investments in high-risk pools would require far more: “Under intense pressure from President Trump, House Republicans took a small step Thursday to revive legislation to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, adding a $15 billion fund to help insurers pay claims for their sickest customers.”
* Today’s shooting at NRA headquarters was accidental: “A National Rifle Association employee accidentally shot himself while doing firearms training at the organization’s headquarters, according to police.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
