Friday’s Mini-Report, 4.28.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* The government won’t shut down tonight: “The House of Representatives passed a short-term extension Friday morning to keep the government operating for another week, one step in averting a shutdown as negotiators continue to work on an agreement to extend funding through the remainder of the year.”
* Arkansas: “The lawyer of a convicted killer who was put to death by lethal injection Thursday has demanded an investigation after his client repeatedly convulsed during the “horrifying” execution.”
* This is bad news for New Jersey’s senior senator: “A prominent Florida eye doctor accused of political corruption was convicted of Medicare fraud Friday, increasing the odds that federal prosecutors could pressure him to testify against New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez.”
* NSA: “The National Security Agency has halted one of the most disputed practices of its warrantless wiretapping program: collecting Americans’ emails and texts to and from people overseas that mention foreigners targeted for surveillance, according to officials familiar with the matter.”
* Making China happy is suddenly a Trump priority: “U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday spurned the Taiwanese president’s suggestion that the two leaders hold another phone call, saying he did not want to create problems for Chinese President Xi Jinping when Beijing appears to be helping efforts to rein in North Korea.”
* Another gift to Big Oil: “President Trump will take a major step Friday to expand oil and gas drilling off U.S. shores, directing the Interior Department to lift restrictions that President Barack Obama imposed in the Arctic and Atlantic oceans.”
* This may have implications for Bernie Sanders’ wife, who ran the college: “The Justice Department was investigating the activities of the now-defunct Burlington College as recently as February, according to emails obtained through a public records request.”
* Time to interfere with Haley’s competence? “[I]n an apparent attempt to foster greater coherence in American foreign policy, State Department officials are urging [aides to Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations] to ensure her public remarks are cleared by Washington first.”
* Cabinet: “R. Alexander Acosta was confirmed on Thursday by the U.S. Senate to head the Labor Department, making him the first Hispanic member of President Donald Trump’s cabinet…. The Senate confirmed Acosta by a 60-38 vote.”
* As a GW alum, I can’t say I’m thrilled to see this: “Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) will teach a class at George Washington University next fall on ‘dystopian visions,’ the school’s student newspaper reported on Thursday. Paul will teach in the university’s Columbian College of Arts and Sciences, according to a report by the GW Hatchet, the school’s student newspaper. Ben Vinson, the dean of the college, told the Hatchet that Paul’s office approached the school.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
