Friday’s Mini-Report, 4.14.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* There’s been no real explanation for why this bomb was dropped on this target when it was: “Thirty feet in length, weighing 21,000 lbs and creating a mushroom cloud seen up to 20 miles away, the ‘mother of all bombs’ was unleashed by the United States in Afghanistan.”
* Tax Day Marches: “Large protests are expected Saturday across the country pegged to Tax Day to pressure President Donald Trump to release his tax returns. This year’s Tax Day Marches on Saturday, planned in dozens of cities across the county, are expected to be the biggest political mass mobilization since January’s Women’s March, which some believe was the largest mass political mobilization ever recorded.”
* Somalia: “The U.S. military is sending dozens of regular troops to Somalia in the largest such deployment to the Horn of Africa country in roughly two decades. The United States pulled out of Somalia after 1993, when two helicopters were shot down in the capital, Mogadishu, and bodies of Americans were dragged through the streets.”
* In case you missed last night’s segment on Arkansas: “Starting next week, Arkansas will attempt something that’s never been done in the U.S.: execute seven death row inmates in a single state over the span of 11 days.”
* In related news: “An 11th-hour addition to the ongoing federal court hearing aimed at stopping seven executions scheduled over a 240-hour period beginning at 7 p.m. Monday was an intervention by two drug companies objecting to use of drugs they make.”
* That’s quite a paragraph: “So much of this is new to Mr. Trump that only after he publicly accused Mr. Obama of having wiretapped his telephones last year did he ask aides how the system of obtaining eavesdropping warrants from a special foreign intelligence court worked.”
* I hardly know where to start with this one: “In 1999, Michael Cohen, now [Donald Trump’s] personal lawyer, cashed a $350,000 check from an NHL hockey player. He was supposed to give the money to a woman in South Florida. He didn’t, and says he doesn’t remember anything about it. To this day, the money is missing.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
