Friday’s Mini-Report, 3.3.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* JCC threats: “The FBI has arrested a disgraced journalist who allegedly made at least eight threats against Jewish Community Centers as part of what federal authorities are calling a ‘campaign of harassment’ against a former lover.”
* Case worth watching: “A Florida judge has ruled that Miami-Dade’s policy of holding undocumented immigrants in jail at the request of the federal government is unconstitutional.”
* Good scoop: “House Republicans aren’t backing down from their Obamacare repeal plan that sparked backlash from the party’s conservative wing. The latest version of the House’s Obamacare repeal bill – which has yet to be publicly released – contains few significant changes to a previously leaked draft, according to documents obtained by POLITICO.”
* Kansas: “The US man who was shot while trying to intervene in a deadly gun attack on two Indians at a Kansas bar has been invited to visit India. Ian Grillot, 24, has been widely praised as a hero by Indians, including foreign minister Sushma Swaraj.”
* Quite a start: “Before the chair in his office was even warm … Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke undid a director’s order to phase out the use of lead ammunition and fishing tackle over the next five years on more than 150 million acres of National Wildlife Refuges and other agency lands and waterways.”
* The new EPA: “The Environmental Protection Agency Thursday announced it was withdrawing a request that operators of existing oil and gas wells provide the agency with extensive information about their equipment and its emissions of methane, undermining a last-ditch Obama administration climate change initiative.”
* The latest anti-consumer move: “The Trump administration moved Thursday to indefinitely stop collecting comments about a pair of Obama administration proposals dealing with how airline fees are marketed to travelers.”
* I guess this is how Trump intends to reward all of those Midwestern states that put him in the White House: “The White House is proposing to slash Environmental Protection Agency funding that pays for Great Lakes pollution cleanup by 97 percent, according to a budget document obtained by the National Association of Clean Air Agencies.”
* As meta ledes go, this one’s a gem: “President Donald Trump’s Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin used his first senior staff meeting last month to tell his new aides he would not tolerate leaks to the news media, sources familiar with the matter said.”
* Count me among the many who believe Rep. Cedric Richmond’s (D-La.) joke at Kellyanne Conway’s expense was not OK. The sooner he apologizes, the better.
* News that will help the governor’s approval rating from slipping into single digits: “Gov. Chris Christie will not be charged over the George Washington Bridge lane closures, Bergen County prosecutors announced Thursday, citing a lack of evidence.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
