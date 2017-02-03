Friday’s Mini-Report, 2.3.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* That’s far more than previous estimates: “At least 100,000 visas have been revoked in a single week in response to President Trump’s executive immigration order, a lawyer for the Justice Department revealed in court Friday. The number came to light in a Virginia courtroom as a federal judge granted the state’s motion to join a lawsuit challenging the immigration ban that caused chaos at airports over the weekend.”
* Iran: “The Trump administration hit Iran with new sanctions Friday following the test-firing of a medium-range ballistic missile, an action the White House says is in defiance of a U.N. resolution.”
* Fortunately, no one else was hurt: “A soldier opened fire Friday on a man armed with two machetes in an underground mall close to the world-famous Louvre museum in Paris, French prosecutors said.”
* His lawyers will be busy: “President Donald Trump has been named in more than 50 lawsuits since taking the oath of office, a staggering number compared to the first days of past administrations.”
* The White House on Thursday “gently warned Israel that new or expanded settlements in the West Bank ‘may not be helpful’ in achieving a Middle East peace, while insisting it has no ‘official position on settlement activity.’”
* South Dakota: “The governor of South Dakota signed a bill Thursday overturning an anti-corruption measure passed by a majority of voters in November, to the consternation of government watchdog groups.”
* Standing on principle: “Community groups in Michigan and Minnesota have decided to reject hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal aid to fight violent extremism because of what they call the Trump administration’s vilification of Muslims.”
* This should not happen: “A convoy of military vehicles flying a Trump flag last weekend in Kentucky belonged to a Naval Special Warfare unit, according to multiple reports.”
* Bipartisanship: “Former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice characterized the Trump administration’s travel ban as ‘ill-considered and badly delivered’ on Wednesday, joining with one of her predecessors, Madeline Albright, in a rare bipartisan critique of the new president’s executive order and the effect it will have on foreign relations.”
* I’m still surprised this lawsuit exists: “A Maryland judge dismissed first lady Melania Trump’s defamation claims against an online tabloid, ruling that Trump should not have filed the matter in the Washington suburb of Montgomery County, according to court records filed Thursday. The ruling won’t necessarily end the litigation against the online Daily Mail. Trump’s attorneys said late Thursday they will refile the claims in New York City.”
* I believe this is the third time in recent weeks the president has spoken publicly about the reality show he used to host (and which he’s still the executive producer for): “President Donald Trump says movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘tried hard’ to make ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ a success, but has failed.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
* That’s far more than previous estimates: “At least 100,000 visas have been revoked in a single week in response to President Trump’s executive immigration order, a lawyer for the Justice Department revealed in court Friday. The number came to light in a Virginia courtroom as a federal judge granted the state’s motion to join a lawsuit challenging the immigration ban that caused chaos at airports over the weekend.”
* Iran: “The Trump administration hit Iran with new sanctions Friday following the test-firing of a medium-range ballistic missile, an action the White House says is in defiance of a U.N. resolution.”
* Fortunately, no one else was hurt: “A soldier opened fire Friday on a man armed with two machetes in an underground mall close to the world-famous Louvre museum in Paris, French prosecutors said.”
* His lawyers will be busy: “President Donald Trump has been named in more than 50 lawsuits since taking the oath of office, a staggering number compared to the first days of past administrations.”
* The White House on Thursday “gently warned Israel that new or expanded settlements in the West Bank ‘may not be helpful’ in achieving a Middle East peace, while insisting it has no ‘official position on settlement activity.’”
* South Dakota: “The governor of South Dakota signed a bill Thursday overturning an anti-corruption measure passed by a majority of voters in November, to the consternation of government watchdog groups.”
* Standing on principle: “Community groups in Michigan and Minnesota have decided to reject hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal aid to fight violent extremism because of what they call the Trump administration’s vilification of Muslims.”
* This should not happen: “A convoy of military vehicles flying a Trump flag last weekend in Kentucky belonged to a Naval Special Warfare unit, according to multiple reports.”
* Bipartisanship: “Former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice characterized the Trump administration’s travel ban as ‘ill-considered and badly delivered’ on Wednesday, joining with one of her predecessors, Madeline Albright, in a rare bipartisan critique of the new president’s executive order and the effect it will have on foreign relations.”
* I’m still surprised this lawsuit exists: “A Maryland judge dismissed first lady Melania Trump’s defamation claims against an online tabloid, ruling that Trump should not have filed the matter in the Washington suburb of Montgomery County, according to court records filed Thursday. The ruling won’t necessarily end the litigation against the online Daily Mail. Trump’s attorneys said late Thursday they will refile the claims in New York City.”
* I believe this is the third time in recent weeks the president has spoken publicly about the reality show he used to host (and which he’s still the executive producer for): “President Donald Trump says movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘tried hard’ to make ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ a success, but has failed.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.