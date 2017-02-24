Friday’s Mini-Report, 2.24.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* If the White House wanted intelligence that met the preconceived conclusion, officials will be disappointed: “Analysts at the Homeland Security Department’s intelligence arm found insufficient evidence that citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries included in President Donald Trump’s travel ban pose a terror threat to the United States.”
* That’s not how this is supposed to work: “Multiple media outlets were blocked from a White House gaggle Friday afternoon, hours after President Donald Trump again labeled the press as enemies of the American people and vowed to ‘do something about it.’”
* A sneak peek: “A draft bill detailing Republican plans to begin repealing and replacing many facets of the Affordable Care Act would provide expanded tax credits and health savings accounts for individuals while reducing federal spending on tax subsidies and Medicaid and practically eliminating both the current employer and individual mandate to provide and carry health insurance.”
* CPB: “U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed Thursday that their agents requested to see the identification of domestic flight passengers landing at a New York airport Wednesday night as they searched for an immigrant who had received a deportation order to leave the United States.”
* Why is it so important to have lawmakers host town-hall events? Because sometimes, they end up saying something new: Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), for example, “called on President Trump to release his tax returns at a town hall meeting … Thursday, reflecting the growing pressure on Republican lawmakers this week to assuage angry constituents.”
* Trump’s wall: “House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mike McCaul tempered his support of President Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico, stressing the need for a multifaceted approach to border security. ‘I don’t think we need a 2,000-mile wall down there,’ McCaul, fresh off a tour of the Rio Grande Valley portion of the boundary with House Speaker Paul Ryan, told the PBS ‘NewsHour’ on Thursday.”
* House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) tried to host a tele-town hall this week. There was one small hiccup: “The call-in number provided to the media and to groups pressuring Scalise to meet with constituents was one digit off from the actual number for the call, sending those trying to participate to the customer service center for a vitamin company instead.”
* Good for Merriam-Webster: “Everyone in political life can expect to encounter criticism, perhaps especially on Twitter. But when you wind up getting repeatedly publicly corrected by one of America’s most respected dictionaries, that’s a bit out of the ordinary.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
