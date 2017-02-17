Friday’s Mini-Report, 2.17.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* A tough choice to defend: “The U.S. Senate Friday confirmed Oklahoma attorney General Scott Pruitt to head the EPA in a party-line 52-46 vote. Democrats did all they could to delay the final vote, holding another all-night session to highlight their opposition to the Oklahoma attorney general for his past battles with the regulatory agency he is now tasked to run.”
* A nervous Europe: “European leaders Friday fired a salvo of warnings against Washington, cautioning it against hurting EU cohesion, abandoning shared values and seeking a rapprochement with Russia behind the backs of its allies.”
* One of Flynn’s many controversies: “The Pentagon hasn’t found any documents indicating that Mike Flynn received authorization to accept money from a foreign government before traveling to Moscow in 2015 for a paid Russian state TV event, according to a letter from the acting Secretary of the Army.”
* The right call: “A florist who refused to sell flowers for a same-sex wedding cannot claim religious belief as a defense under the state’s anti-discrimination laws, Washington’s high court said Thursday, in a case that has been watched around the nation by religious and civil rights groups.”
* Also the right call: “Florida lawmakers violated the First Amendment when they passed a law prohibiting doctors generally from asking patients if they owned guns, a federal appeals court ruled on Thursday.”
* A South Carolina man “was arrested in connection with planning a violent white supremacist attack ‘in the spirit of Dylann Roof,’ the FBI said in a complaint Thursday.”
* A powerful job many Republicans didn’t want: “Mike Dubke, a veteran Republican media strategist, has been hired as the White House communications director, potentially providing some relief for its embattled press secretary, Sean Spicer, who’s been holding down both jobs.”
* I wish he didn’t treat this process like a reality show: “President Trump said Friday he has a four-person short list for his national security adviser after retired Vice Adm. Robert Harward turned down the job. In a Twitter post, Trump mentioned retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who is currently serving as acting national security adviser, as ‘very much in play’ for the job.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
