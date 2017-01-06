Friday’s Mini-Report, 1.6.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* The latest mass shooting: “A lone shooter opened fire Friday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, killing five people and wounding eight others before he was taken into custody, the Broward County sheriff said.”
* Certifying the vote: “Congress made the election of Donald Trump official Friday, certifying the votes of the Electoral College in a formal joint session of Congress. Some Democratic House members attempted to object to some states Electoral College votes to protest the election results. But their objections went nowhere because they were unable to gain the support of a senator, per the rules.”
* It’s going to get worse: “An iceberg the size of Delaware is poised to break away from Antarctica, an event which may lead to the collapse of a massive ice shelf on the continent, according to researchers.”
* Speaking of environmental news: “For the second time in less than a month, the Obama administration on Friday took an action that all but shuts the door on drilling in the Atlantic Ocean, denying six permits to companies seeking to use seismic cannons to search for oil under the ocean floor.”
* With different election results, we could do this, too: “China intends to spend more than $360 billion through 2020 on renewable power sources like solar and wind, the government’s energy agency said on Thursday.”
* President Obama returns to the pages of the New England Journal of Medicine with a new piece: “Repealing the ACA without a Replacement – The Risks to American Health Care.”
* A story that helps capture congressional dysfunction: “The 114th Congress ended this week, and with it went the confirmation chances of more than 80 qualified men and women nominated to government positions at all levels. On this Going Nowhere List are Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland and many others whose names had been put forward for less-exalted positions. I was one of them.”
* Michelle Obama “delivered a stirring final speech as first lady Friday, speaking with tears in her eyes as she painted a picture of a nation made better by its multicultural identity. ‘Our glorious diversity – our diversities of faiths, colors and creeds – that is not a threat to who we are, it makes us who we are,’ Obama said.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
