Friday’s Mini-Report, 1.27.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* His actual positions vary from day to day: “During a joint press conference on Friday at the White House, British Prime Minister Theresa May seemed to go out of her way to box in President Donald Trump on his backing for NATO, declaring that he had told her in their private meeting that he will support the decades-old alliance ‘100 percent.’”
* Elections have consequences: “Vice President Mike Pence declared that ‘life is winning again in America’ at the annual anti-abortion March for Life in Washington, D.C. on Friday.”
* At the U.N.: “Speaking Friday for the first time at the United Nations as Ambassador, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley outlined her vision for the role of the U.S. at the international organization, one which projects strength.” She added, in reference to those who oppose the U.S., “For those who don’t have our backs, we’re taking names.”
* Not the number anyone was hoping for: “The American economy finished 2016 on a soft note, the government reported on Friday, lowering the annual pace of growth to 1.6 percent, the lowest level in five years.”
* AHIP: “After the White House cut off outreach and advertising in the final days of open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act’s exchange in 2017, insurers continued to encourage individuals to enroll to keep costs down Friday. America’s Health Insurance Plans, the national association for insurers, issued a statement Friday emphasizing the importance of robust sign ups.”
* A question that deserves an answer: “The U.S. Justice Department said it has ‘no comment’ on whether its Office of Legal Counsel has reviewed any of President Trump’s executive orders, which have met with criticism this week because of vague language and possible conflicts with legal precedents.”
* Miami: “On Thursday, Florida’s Miami-Dade County became the country’s first jurisdiction to abandon its ‘sanctuary city’ policy in response to an executive order issued this week by Donald Trump. Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez ordered county officials to comply with ‘detainer requests’ from the Department of Homeland Security, which ask local law enforcement to jail suspects without warrant until they can be picked up by federal immigration police.”
* I really think the president’s phone is a legitimate story: “Lost amid the swirling insanity of the Trump administration’s first week, are the reports of the President’s continued insistence on using his Android phone (a Galaxy S3 or perhaps S4). This is, to put it bluntly, asking for a disaster. President Trump’s continued use of a dangerously insecure, out-of-date Android device should cause real panic. And in a normal White House, it would.”
* Scott Walker’s plan worked as intended: “Union membership in Wisconsin is down nearly 40 percent since Republicans passed legislation known as Act 10 that all but eliminated collective bargaining for public workers, new federal data show.”
* It doesn’t bother me that White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer thinks media criticism is part of his job. I just wish he were better at it.
* Madness: “A Massachusetts man is accused of attacking a Muslim airline employee at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, allegedly kicking and shouting obscenities at the woman and telling her that President Donald Trump ‘will get rid of all of you,’ authorities said.”
* Changing DC: “President Donald Trump will not attend the annual Alfalfa Club dinner Saturday night, an exclusive black-tie dinner – and White House roast – that every president since Ronald Reagan has attended.”
* It’s odd that the White House’s official statement on International Holocaust Remembrance Day makes no mention of Jews. It’s also odd that the statement said that Trump intends to ensure “that the forces of evil never again defeat the powers of good.” When did the powers of good lose?
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.