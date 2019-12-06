Friday’s Mini-Report, 12.6.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Deadly shooting at Pensacola Naval Base: “The suspect in a shooting that killed three people and injured several others at a naval base in Pensacola, Florida, on Friday morning was a member of the Saudi Air Force who was in the U.S. for training, officials said.”

* Maybe they couldn’t think of a defense: “The White House on Friday rejected an invitation to take part in impeachment hearings before the House Judiciary Committee.”

* Team Trump sure does worry about disclosure of the president’s finances: “Lawyers for President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Friday to block subpoenas issued by House Democrats to Deutsche Bank and Capital One for the president’s financial records.”

* The future of the so-called “public charge” policy: “A divided federal appeals court has lifted several injunctions blocking the Trump administration from implementing a rule aimed at limiting immigration benefits for individuals who participate in government programs such as food stamps or Medicaid.”

* Bringing France to a halt: “Angry railway employees, teachers and other workers in France showed no signs of backing down from a nationwide strike on Friday, having brought public transportation to a standstill in a protest over President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to overhaul the nation’s pension system.”

* West Virginia: “Officials are investigating a group of West Virginia corrections trainees who were photographed seemingly making a Nazi salute in their uniforms.”

* That’s a very good point: Republicans are all about boosting economic growth, so they say…. Unless it comes to punishing poor people. In which case, even the economy has to take a back seat.”

* Fortunately, this wasn’t too heavy a lift: “The Senate on Thursday passed a bipartisan deal that would permanently restore funding to historically black colleges and universities and other schools that serve large shares of minority students.”

* Quite a story: “Josh Owens, a former staff member at Alex Jones’s far-right conspiracy site Infowars, admits in the New York Times to making up stories for the site about the threat of Shariah law within the United States.”

See you tomorrow.