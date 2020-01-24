Friday’s Mini-Report, 1.24.20

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Turkish earthquake: “At least eight people have died after an earthquake struck eastern Turkey, officials told local media. The tremblor, with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 struck at around 8:55 p.m. local time (12:55 p.m. ET) in eastern Elazig province, the country’s emergency management agency said.”

* Coronavirus: “A second case of the new coronavirus has been confirmed in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday morning. The CDC is also investigating another 61 potential cases from 22 states. Eleven have tested negative, and results from the rest are pending.”

* Mike Flynn case: “Federal District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan made clear Friday that Michael Flynn, who served briefly as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, has a high hurdle to overcome in persuading the judge to let Flynn withdraw his guilty plea.”

* Given his willingness to pander, coupled with his love of the word “first,” I’m surprised this took him three years: “President Donald Trump on Friday became the first sitting president to attend the annual anti-abortion March for Life rally in Washington, presenting himself as an unwavering advocate for limiting abortion access.”

* It’s a fine-tuned machine: “For nine days, the nation’s opioid crisis was no longer considered a ‘public health emergency’ after the Trump administration failed to renew a two-year-old declaration that expired last week.”

* In case anyone was inclined to believe the administration’s trade claims: “Perhaps distracted by the beauty and billionaires of Davos, Switzerland, this week Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin let slip an embarrassing admission: President Trump’s justification for his trade wars is hogwash.”

* I feel like we’ve reached the point at which unhinged images like these are now expected, which weakens their impact: “Donald Trump has tweeted a photoshopped image of Barack Obama scaling the walls of Trump Tower with suction cups and holding binoculars.”

Enjoy the weekend.