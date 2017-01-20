Friday’s Mini-Report, 1.20.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* Remember all the times Donald Trump complained that the media never showed enough of his crowds? Given the paltry attendance at his inauguration, he’d probably want the opposite today.
* As for the crowd for Trump’s inaugural concert last night, the in-person audience for Obama’s inaugural concert was 40 times larger.
* Capitol Hill: “Senate Democrats and Republicans are tussling over how many of President Donald Trump’s nominees can be confirmed on his first day in office, with Republicans threatening to work through the weekend to break the logjam.”
* Final remarks before a taking break: “Walking out to chants of ‘yes, we can!’ and leaving to chants of ‘yes, we did!’ President Barack Obama gave final remarks at a farewell gathering of staff at Joint Base Andrews before boarding his last flight on the military aircraft that ferries presidents on their travels.”
* On a related note, Obama.org launched today.
* Gambia’s political crisis: “Defeated Gambian leader Yahya Jammeh has agreed to cede power to the country’s newly inaugurated leader, a Senegalese government official confirmed late Friday.”
* Obama’s last counter-terrorism strike: “A U.S. air strike killed an al Qaeda leader in Syria on Tuesday, the Pentagon said in a statement on Thursday. Mohammad Habib Boussadoun al-Tunisi, a Tunisian who was involved in ‘external operations and has been connected to terrorist plots to attack Western targets,’ was killed in the strike near Idlib in Syria, the statement said.”
* El Chapo: “The epic quest to bring Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman to the United States culminated Friday in a New York courtroom, where the feared former leader of the Sinaloa cartel appeared in a navy jail uniform to face charges that could keep him behind bars for the rest of his life.”
* Torture: “Newly released CIA documents expose a bitter internal feud over the qualifications and ethics of two former military psychologists who pushed the agency to adopt interrogation methods widely condemned as torture.”
* A Virginia lawmaker “blasted fellow Republicans as cowards Thursday for rejecting his bill to regulate the use of bathrooms and locker rooms in schools, highway rest stops and other government-owned buildings.”
* And Trump’s new official presidential Twitter account shows a lovely photo of a giant inaugural crowd. As it turns out, the photo is from Obama’s 2009 inauguration.
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
