Friday’s Mini-Report, 11.8.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Vindman: “Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council, told House impeachment investigators ‘there was no doubt’ what President Donald Trump was demanding during his July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.”

* Bolton: “Former national security adviser John Bolton was ‘personally involved in many of the events, meetings and conversations’ at the heart of the House impeachment inquiry ‘as well as many relevant meetings and conversations that have not yet been discussed’ publicly, his lawyer revealed Friday.”

* Stone trial: “Steve Bannon, who served as chief executive of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, told jurors Friday he saw Roger Stone as ‘an access point’ to WikiLeaks, which later released hacked emails damaging to Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign.”

* Trade: “President Trump on Friday said he had not yet agreed to roll back any of the tariffs he had imposed on China and that, if a deal is reached, he would not eliminate all of the levies he’s placed on $360 billion worth of goods.”

* Mulvaney: “Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney will skip a scheduled deposition Friday before the House committees leading the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, despite receiving subpoena for his attendance, a senior administration official told NBC News.”

* She’s right, but I’m pretty sure her father disagrees: “Ivanka Trump on Friday echoed her father’s view that the House impeachment investigation is an attempt to overturn the 2016 election. But, in an interview with The Associated Press, she parted ways with President Donald Trump by calling the identity of the impeachment whistleblower ‘not particularly relevant.’”

* Just what the White House needs: infighting: “Two of Donald Trump’s most senior aides, Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, are clashing over who should direct the president’s response to the House impeachment inquiry.”

* This doesn’t seem like a positive step: “The position of U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, formerly held by Kurt Volker, the first senior official to step down in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, will likely be discontinued altogether, according to current and former U.S. officials who spoke to Foreign Policy.”

* Judge Paul Friedman: “A federal judge on Wednesday criticized President Trump’s repeated attacks on judges and legal decisions he dislikes, saying Trump has helped to undermine the principle of judicial independence and the public’s faith in the rule of law.”

* The lack of judgment amazes me: “Visit to Arlington Cemetery reminded Donald Trump Jr. of all his family’s ‘sacrifices,’ he writes.”

Enjoy the weekend.