Friday’s Mini-Report, 1.17.20

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* I wonder if Team Trump waited specifically for Michelle Obama’s birthday to make this announcement: “The Trump administration moved on Friday to roll back school nutrition standards championed by Michelle Obama, an effort long sought by food manufacturers and some school districts that have chafed at the cost of Mrs. Obama’s prescriptions for fresh fruit and vegetables.”

* Pompeo speaks: “Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday he ‘never heard’ that his top envoy to Ukraine, Ambassador Marie L. Yovanovitch, might have been under surveillance before she was recalled to Washington, accused of being disloyal to President Trump.”

* Faithless electors matter: “The Supreme Court agreed Friday to take up an issue that could change a key element of the system America uses to elect its president, with a decision likely in the spring just as the campaign heats up.”

* And speaking of SCOTUS: “The Supreme Court said Friday it will take up a the fate of a Trump administration rule, now on hold, that would grant employers an exemption, on religious or moral grounds, from Obamacare’s requirement to provide health insurance coverage for birth control.”

* Climate lawsuit: “A federal appeals court on Friday threw out a 2015 lawsuit by nearly two dozen young people to force the U.S. government to take more aggressive action on climate change, saying that the children did not have legal standing to bring the landmark case.”

* The Labor Department made it official, declaring yesterday that “technology upgrades will allow it to exclusively release high-profile economic data directly to the public, ending the news media’s practice of transmitting economic stories the moment data is released.”

* Facebook faces political fire again: “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi today blasted Facebook for putting profits over the well-being of its users and for cozying up to the Trump administration as it faces antitrust scrutiny from federal regulators, offering a scathing and public rebuke of the social media giant.”

* Leonard Leo’s newest plans: “Conservative powerhouse Leonard Leo tells Axios that he’ll step aside from the daily running of the Federalist Society to focus on a new venture – inspired by Arabella Advisers on the left – that will funnel big money and expertise across the conservative movement.”

See you tomorrow.